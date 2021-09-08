Find out where do tropical systems form during September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of 6 Storm Team Weather School, we’re talking about which locations are most likely to see hurricanes develop during the month of September. This is what is known as the hurricane zones.

Tropical activity tends to increase as we enter September. Hurricane season goes all the way through November, so there are still several months when these tropical systems can develop.

First off, the eastern Atlantic to coastal North America are all fair game for tropical development during the month of September. The Atlantic basin is more likely to see tropical cyclones develop. The most likely area for hurricanes to form include the Caribbean Islands, Bahamas, US East Coast and the Gulf Coast.

Many tropical systems develop off the coast of Africa and then travel east. There are a few ways that tropical systems can go. The first favored track goes towards the East Coast or out to sea.

Another path that can happen during September is a little bit different. Caribbean systems can track towards the Gulf Coast or towards the Yucatan/ Mexico. This can impact portions of the Florida panhandle but it can also impact places like Louisiana.

