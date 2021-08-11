Good viewing conditions expected for Perseid meteor shower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Weather School is focusing on the Perseid meteor shower. It is going to peak Wednesday, August 11th, and continue into August 12th.

This is one of the biggest meteor showers of the year and it tends to leave long wakes of color in the sky. This meteor shower is also known for its fireballs. The comet of origin is the Swift-Tuttle comet.

The Perseids have been active since July but again that peak comes on August 11 and 12. You can sometimes see up to 100 meteors per hour with this shower but typically those in the Northern Hemisphere see closer to somewhere between 40 and 60 meteors an hour.

Viewing conditions for the shower are expected to be very good this year. Moon is only going to be about 13% full, which means that the moonlight will not be distracting from the meteors.

There are a few things to know when viewing a meteor shower. First, make sure to avoid bright lights. This means going somewhere away from street lights and light pollution. Second, plan to be outside for a while. The more time you give yourself and your eyes to adjust, the better opportunity you have to actually see some meteors.

Although the Perseid meteor shower is going to appear to originate from the Perseus constellation. Overall you can look in any direction in the sky and you should be able to see some of the meteors.