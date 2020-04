KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hail is a form of precipitation, but it is different from sleet, even though the two are often confused.

They are irregular lumps of ice, which are called hailstones. Sleet falls generally in cold weather while hail growth is greatly inhibited during colder air environments.

This video describes how hail actually forms within a thunderstorm.

This article is part of the WATE 6 Storm Weather School.