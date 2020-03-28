Jupiter: Largest planet of our solar system

Jupiter is the fifth planet away from the Sun. It is also the largest planet in our solar system and is twice as massive as all the other planets combined. One distinct thing about Jupiter is the Great Red Spot. This is a storm that has lasted for over a century. The storm itself is about twice the size of Earth. Jupiter has short days that last about 10 hours, but exceptionally long years. One year on Jupiter is equal to 12 years on Earth. Finally, Jupiter has more than 75 moons!

This article is part of the WATE 6 Storm Weather School.