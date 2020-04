KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Neptune is the 8th planet from the Sun and is very similar to Uranus. Neptune and Uranus are about the same size and are also both ice giants.

Neptune is known for having extremely fast winds. The winds on Neptune could exceed 1,200 mph, making Neptune the windiest planet in our solar system.

Additionally, methane gives Neptune (and Uranus) a blue-ish hue.

This article is part of the WATE 6 Storm Weather School.