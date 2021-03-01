Severe Weather Awareness Week: Staying informed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before the COVID pandemic, before the lockdown, Tennessee was hit by one of the worst tornadoes in modern history.

Early in the morning of March 3, 2020 a tornado developed just to the west of Nashville. Through the course of the night and into the early morning hours this tornado would wreck havoc and inflict damage on a wide swath of Middle Tennessee. With the remnants of that storm making it all the way to East Tennessee.

The tornado developed and formed just to the west of Nashville and moved through the North Nashville area of Germantown. Crossing the Cumberland River, the tornado did major devastation to Nashville’s east side before heading eastward rapidly along Interstate 40.

Just prior to lifting, the tornado had been on the ground for nearly 60 miles. Unfortunately the tornado did not dissipate but rather restrengthened and made major damage and devastation to Putnam County and Cookeville. Here, dozens ot people died and billions of dollars of damage was inflicted. The storm hit in the middle of the night, possibly the worst time for a major tornado to make impact on any community.

So what do you do in the middle of the night when a storm is approaching? Well the best thing to do is to have multiple weays to get severe weather warnings to you and your family. Whether you download the WATE weather app to you mobile device, have a NOAA weather radio, or with impending bad weather on the way, or with impending bad weather on the way have you television tuned to WATE 6, have multiple ways to get weather warnings to you and your family so you can take action if severe weather approaches.

Where’s the best place to go in your home? Well, if you have a basement, that’s the best place – get below ground. If your home does not have a basement, then an interior room away from windows and exterior walls, preferably a small room, like a bathroom in the interior part of your home is the safest place if a tornado is approaching.

Wait for the all-clear before venturing out. As we approach storm season, make sure you have a plan in place to keep your family safe, and a plan in place afterward.