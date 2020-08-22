The Fujiwhara Effect explained

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a lot of buzz around two tropical storms heading toward the Gulf. Here is what you need to know about this rare weather phenomenon.

This is a phenomenon that occurs when two tropical systems get close to each other (named after Sakuhei Fujiwhara, the Japanese meteorologist who initially described the effect).

Several things can happen when the two system get close to one another…

If they are similar in size/strength, then can pinwheel around each other

The bigger storm can absorb the smaller one

They can move away from each other (repel)

This article is part of the WATE 6 Storm Weather School.

