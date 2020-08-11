The Perseid Meteor Shower explained and how to watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The next 2 nights will be the “peak” for viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower this year.

You”ll have to find a very dark place (well past sunset) away from city/ambient lighting and preferably at a higher location away for trees and buildings as well.

All you have to do is look up as they will occur in all directions, but be patient as you’ll only see around 1-2 per minute.

