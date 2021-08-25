Topical formation zones in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — So far in the 2021 hurricane season across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico, there have been eight named storms. Three of which become hurricanes.

It has been a very active early season, but as we enter September, which climatologically is the most active month. September 10 is the peak of the tropical weather season.

In September, hurricane formation zones include just about all of the Atlantic, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico. The eastern Caribbean up through the Bahamas, and the western Atlantic, is the more likely place for tropical weather to form during September. The most likely place for tropical weather to form includes the Caribbean, Bahamas, US’s east coast and the Gulf Coast.

Storms will form way out in the east Atlantic in an area called Cape Verde. Those storms will track west and either take a path more toward the Bahamas, or around the subtropical Atlantic ridge through the western Atlantic up toward Bermuda.

A secondary favored track is through the Caribbean in a position through the Yucatan Straits, into the Gulf of Mexico. Then storms will either travel westward toward southern Texas, northern Mexico, or northward through the Gulf of Mexico.