Tropical formation zones shift in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heading toward the peak of the hurricane season we see an increase in the frequency of the storms forming and more forming in the Atlantic Gulf and the Caribbean. In August, the focus on the areas where tropical storms and hurricanes usually form, shifts.

As the season goes on the potential for storms to form goes further and further out across the tropical Atlantic. A wider swath of the Caribbean Gulf of Mexico and tropical Atlantic, the eastern Atlantic to coastal North America locations are fair game for tropical development.

The most likely place in August for a tropical storm or hurricane to form would be across the central Caribbean, the eastern islands of the Caribbean and the greater Antilles through the southern Bahamas. If a storm should form in these areas, there are a couple of favored tracks they would take. The most likely track for the storm to follow is a westward push through the Caribbean, and toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Another scenario would be where the storm formed toward the northeastern Caribbean and head up toward the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States. If the high-pressure ridge over the Atlantic or Bermuda is a bit weaker, the storms could form and recurve out to sea, never impacting the east coast of the United States.