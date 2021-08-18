“Turn around don’t drown” What to do during flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Did you know that over 82 deaths on average per year in the United States are due to flooding? Flooding is among the three most deadly weather-related causes of death every year.

More than 60% of those deaths involve vehicles because people are trying to cross flooded roadways. Heavy rainfall leads to rapidly rising water and in low-level areas, especially with the terrain in East Tennessee, flooding can happen quickly. It only takes about 6 inches of water to sweep a human off their feet, in about 12 inches of water a car or an SUV can be sweep away and it takes about 18 inches of water for larger vehicles.

When you try to drive through flooded roadways, even if it’s a familiar street, you don’t know what has happened to that road underneath the water. The road could’ve been washed away and your car can simply go right into it. This danger is heightened at night when it is dark.

The best tip for avoid getting sweep away in flooding is to “turn around don’t drown”.