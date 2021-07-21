Understanding rain coverage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the bottom of the seven-day forecast is a percentage. That percentage represents the probability of precipitation expected or the coverage of rain that is expected across the region.

Twenty percent coverage means there is not much showing up on the radar and limited storms are expected. Thirty percent coverage is slightly more coverage and more spotty storms. As the percentage rises to about 40-50% coverage, it means scattered storms are in the area.

Storms are considered numerous when coverage reaches 60-70% across the area. Finally, 80-100% means widespread storms across the area and would mean anywhere between 80 and 100% of the area should be expecting rain.