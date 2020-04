KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Uranus is the 7th planet from the sun and is an ice giant. Uranus only has a very small rocky core.

One of the most interesting facts about Uranus is that it rotates on its side, resulting in weird seasons.

Uranus is also a huge planet. It is four times wider than the planet Earth and despite how it appears, Uranus actually has 13 known rings. The inner rings are dark in color while the outer rings are brighter.

This article is part of the WATE 6 Storm Weather School.