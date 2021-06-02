What to expect for the 2021 hurricane season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking back at the 2020 tropical weather season, there was an unprecedented number of tropical storms. Many of these were major storms that made landfall across the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Coast.

The storm season began early in the month of May with Arthur and exhausted the 2020 list all the way through Wilfred. In fact, more storms came creating a need to go to the Greek alphabet to cover all of the tropical storms and hurricanes that formed in the 2020 season. The season ended in November, with the last one named storm, Iota.

As this year’s tropical weather season begins, and we have a new list of names, starting with Ana and going through 21 names to the name of Wanda. If there are more storms this season, rather than going into a Greek alphabet, the Hurricane Center has an additional list of names starting with Adrian all the way through Will, if we should happen to get to 42 tropical weather systems.

In June, we look early into the Gulf of Mexico for potential formation zones. This is an area where an old frontal boundary has moved into the gulf, stalled and areas of low pressure can form on that front.

The most likely place for this formation to occur is either in the eastern Gulf of Mexico or in the western Gulf where the favored track would carry a system toward the Texas coastline. The second most likely path would have that system formed in the eastern Gulf and move toward the western coast of Florida.

As we begin the 2021 tropical weather season the world’s weather organizations have released seasonal forecasts. The UK Met Office is forecasting a near-normal year of four named storms, seven hurricanes and three major storms. NOAA’s seasonal forecast for the 2021 season is for 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes and four major storms.