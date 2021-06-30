Where do tropical systems form?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The 6 On Your Side Storm team is looking at the formation zones for tropical weather activity in the month of July, the second month of the tropical season.

Where tropical activity usually happens in July, one development region is in the northwestern Caribbean and into the central Gulf of Mexico. Now, when systems form in these areas, you may see two unique tracks one more toward the west getting pushed westward by high pressure or curving northward toward the northern gulf coast.

Another area to look for in the month of July is the southwestern Atlantic especially near the Bahamas, where the common track there is more of a northwesterly path, sometimes skirting past the entire east coast and staying out to sea as it rides around the edge of the Bermuda high pressure.

A third development region that we look at in the month of July is the extreme, eastern Caribbean near the lesser Antilles. In this region, development is typically slow to occur, and the path would be either more on a westward, location or a northwestern path up toward the Greater Antilles.