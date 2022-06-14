KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A heat advisory is in effect this week for some parts of the greater SE Kentucky and East Tennessee region as temperature highs are accompanied by humidity. The WATE 6 Storm Team indicates people may see near-record heat in the afternoon.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very hot with highs in the middle 90s on both days, which will tie or break previous records.

The all-time high temperature record in Knoxville for June 14 is 96° set in 1943. Wednesday’s record is 95°, also set in 1943. The Heat Index Values will be between 100°-105°, and there is already a Heat Advisory issued for Southeast Kentucky and parts of East Tennessee for Tuesday. Isolated storms will be possible as well.

The heat is still on for Thursday, the WATE 6 Storm Team says, with more of the same hot and humid afternoon with scattered thunder.

By Friday, a cold front will approach our area and bring a better chance for scattered showers and storms later in the day into the evening.

Area agencies and local power companies are already meeting energy demand amid the near-record heat. On Monday, the demand for power from Tennessee Valley Authority and their local power companies broke a nearly-decade old record. TVA had asked that customers conserve their power usage amid the high heat.

A medical officer with the Tennessee Department of Health said on Monday that scheduling activities in order to avoid the heat and possible risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion could be helpful.

Warning signs for heat exhaustion include feeling weak, turning red/clammy, and feeling light-headed. To treat these symptoms of possible heat exhaustion, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to drink a cool beverage, rest, take a cool bath or move into an air-conditioned room.

Warning signs for heat stroke include not sweating, losing consciousness, very high body temperature, and confusion. To treat these symptoms of possible heat stroke, the CDC says to take a cool (not cold) bath or shower, sponge with cool water and/or spray with a garden hose, or use a fan. The CDC also says to continue cooling the person until help arrives or their temperature falls below 102°F.