6 Storm Team Winter Weather Outlook: Forecast snow totals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Based on all the patterns and trends globally and locally, here is a look at our projected snowfall totals this season!

The WATE 6 Storm Team forecasts 5-10 inches of snow this winter for Plateau and southeast Kentucky.

The Smoky Mountains will likely see 10 to 20 inches — or more.

The valley areas that include Knoxville should see 4-8 inches of snow this winter.

And while everyone gets excited about snow, freezing rain and sleet are more dangerous. We’ll keep you up-to-date all winter with any weather threats.

(The story is part of a WATE 6 Storm Team in-depth look at this coming winter with forecasts, cold weather tips and the science behind storms in a package of reports.)

