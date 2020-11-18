Winter Forecast: Beware of black ice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we head into the winter season here across East Tennessee, you might encounter black ice across the roadways.

Black ice is a layer of ice that forms on roadways that drop below freezing, even if there’s no precipitation falling.

A transparent layer of slick ice can form for several different reasons.

Snow may melt during the day causing water to accumulate on the roadways. The road then gets cold at nigh and freezes. Light rain and even fog can form black ice on top of roads that are below freezing.

Black ice patches form mostly during the middle of the night and in the early morning, the coldest times of the day. Black ice can lead to treacherous driving conditions and drivers should be prepared for it.