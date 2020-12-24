Winter Weather: This Christmas could be in top 5 coldest on record in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The greater region will be under a winter weather advisory until Christmas morning, with some snow possible; however, that’s not the only interesting thing about this potential White Christmas.
According to our WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team, this Christmas could end up in the top 5 of coldest Christmases on record for Knoxville.
The current forecast temperature? Low: 20° High: 27°
But, some uncertainties remain.
It all depends on the arrival of some forecasted Arctic air, which our 6 Storm Team meteorologists say would impact the region’s amount of snowfall.