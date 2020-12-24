Winter Weather: This Christmas could be in top 5 coldest on record in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The greater region will be under a winter weather advisory until Christmas morning, with some snow possible; however, that’s not the only interesting thing about this potential White Christmas.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 4AM CHRISTMAS. 1-3 INCHES POSSIBLE #WATEwx pic.twitter.com/MDgwt3sPm9 — Matt Hinkin (@Hinkmologist) December 23, 2020

According to our WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team, this Christmas could end up in the top 5 of coldest Christmases on record for Knoxville.

The current forecast temperature? Low: 20° High: 27°

Regardless of whether your area sees snow or not, this #Christmas looks as though it could end up in the top 5 of coldest on record for Knoxville.

Our current forecast: Low: 20° High: 27°#Brrr pic.twitter.com/JTpwJmepNT — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) December 23, 2020

But, some uncertainties remain.

It all depends on the arrival of some forecasted Arctic air, which our 6 Storm Team meteorologists say would impact the region’s amount of snowfall.

12/23/20 UPDATE

Still some uncertainties with arrival time of Arctic air (which would impact #snow amounts), but locally heavy rain impacts many overnight/Thursday and everyone feels the big chill by #Christmas morning.

FULL forecast https://t.co/qOKVsdbxD3 pic.twitter.com/0TVvHncSOv — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) December 23, 2020