Wintry mix, snow headed this way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Messy might best describe what the weather has in store for Tuesday.

A wintry mix should start falling on the Plateau during mid-afternoon and move into Knoxville as most people start heading home from work on Tuesday, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team.

RELATED: See the complete WATE 6 Storm forecast

While forecast models vary, we’re likely to see up to 1 inch of snow on the grass in Knoxville with roads being too warm for snow to stick.

Wintry mix timing on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (WATE)

The upper Plateau counties and counties north of Knoxville along the Kentucky border, however, could see 1 to 2 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

The precipitation starts in the Smoky mountains as rain. Icy conditions actually may be a bigger threat in the Smokies than snow, according to the wATE 6 Storm team.

Gatlinburg could receive 1.5 inches of snow.

Snowfall amounts are expected to be greater in Middle and West Tennessee than in East Tennessee.

Estimated snowfall amounts on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (WATE)

LATEST STORIES: